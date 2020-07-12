Home Entertainment Celebrities Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical state via Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical state via Twitter

By- Nitu Jha
Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical state via Twitter, where he said that he’s hospitalized. Significant B also shared that his family and team members have experienced evaluations, but the outcome is awaited. In addition, he asked everyone who’d come in his touch in the previous ten days to have analyzed.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet “I’ve analyzed CoviD positive. . Changed to Hospital. . Hospital telling police. . Staff and family failed evaluations, results anticipated. . All which were around me at the past ten days are asked to get themselves examined!”

Amitabh Bachchan is hospitalized in Nanavati Hospital.

Abhishek has been confessed to Nanavati hospital with moderate symptoms.

We all having moderate symptoms are admitted to the hospital. We’ve informed all of the essential authorities, and also our loved ones and staff are tested. I ask all to remain calm and not panic. Thank you”

He shared a second tweet in which he wrote,”The BMC was connected and we’re complying with them.”

Shortly after Amitabh and Abhishek shared with the information on Twitter, their supporters began wishing for their retrieval.

Nitu Jha

