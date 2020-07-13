Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek are clinically stable

- Advertisement -

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, celebrity Abhishek Bachchan, who were admit to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, are”clinically stable,” hospital sources said on Monday.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, demonstrated that their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

“They are both in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they don’t need aggressive treatment. They’re okay with the very first field of medication. They had been given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI. “Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.

On Sunday, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for Covid-19. Abhishek supported Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s analysis on the microblogging site on Sunday. adding that they will be”self-quarantining at home.” The actor said he and his dad would”remain in hospital till the doctors decide differently.”

Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members. “My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers, as well as your fantasies for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and that I for a quick recovery has filled me with eternal love. I thank you ,” the display icon wrote.

Abhishek’s Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh has also tested negative for its contagious virus.

According to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan’s family. Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa are secure following sanitization, and 30 staff members work in the premises test for COVID-19. However, their results are awaited, stated the BMC.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 instances document on Sunday, Mumbai’s instance count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said