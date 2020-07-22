Home TV Series American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All...
American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Updates Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
One of the most famous and thriller-horror American series is set for its next season in the row. The thriller storyline and the screenplay made the viewers love the show so much that the makers didn’t doubt t continue its journeys with continuous new seasons. The authors for the show are Jessica Sharzer, Brad Falchuk, Jennifer Salt, James Wong, Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear. After a long journey of nine seasons, the show is now set for the tenth season of the series. Let us know more about the upcoming season.

RELEASE DATE

The show releases each year in the time of Halloween. The first five seasons of the show premiered in October each year. Further seasons were premiered in September till the last one, i.e., season 9 in September 2019.

As per the makers season, ten was supposed to release by September this year. However, the ongoing pandemic may have caused a delay in the same and till now no release dates for the new season is out. However, once given, we will let you all know.

CAST

The old cast remains the same. These include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross and, Finn Wittrock.

Apart from these, we can also expect to see some new faces in season10 of the show.

PLOT

The show is of the narrative type in which the story is told about haunted things that include a cult, an asylum, a witch coven, an odd appearance, a resort, a haunted farmhouse, a secret, and an apocalypse.

The upcoming season is expected to follow the trend and come up with some more horror and thriller stories.

TRAILER

The trailer of the show is not yet out, and we cannot expect it any soon.

Till the new seasons is out, viewers can watch the previous seasons, as they are a lot of them.

Shubhojeet Paul

