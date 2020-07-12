American Horror Story Season 10: Possible Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The American horror story is an American anthology horror television series created for the cable network FX. The show has been created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. This supernatural horror television series is quite popular amongst the youth as well as the elders of the country.

Season 1 of American Horror Story premiered in October 2011 for the fans. The show has been widely received by the fans as well as the critics. It has completed 9 seasons and fans seem to be wanting more and more. Season 1 of the show became the most viewed new cable series of 2011 for FX.

American Horror Story season 10 release date

The ninth seasons of American Horror Story aired in November 2019 and were considered a success. The show was renewed for a tenth season in August 2018 itself. The release date for the same has not been announced yet. Also, in January 2020, the streaming channel renewed the series for another 3 seasons as well.

All the seasons till now have gained quite a lot of praise for the showrunners. Not only this, but all the nine seasons have also been a success on FX. The show has also been nominated for a lot of awards and has won quite a handful of them.

American horror story season 10 cast

The cast for all the seasons is always different due to different stories and plot for every season. However, some artists have appeared in a lot of seasons but always performing a different role. So, the cast for the show is always uncertain to tell beforehand.

