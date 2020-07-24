AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Storyline Here

- Advertisement -

American Horror Story is a television series created for its cable network FX. It is an anthology horror show that comes under thriller genres that are erotic and horror. It has settings and different characters in each season. There’s a total of 9 seasons for this particular sequence.

There are 103 episodes. The first season came out on October 5, 2011. The season was called Murder House. Each year has its name. The next 8 seasons were called:

Asylum

Coven

Freak Show

Resort

Roanoke

Cult

Apocalypse

1984

The first season obtained a rating of 72% on RottenTomatoes. The ratings have remained stable throughout all of the seasons. The season also had a score of 87 percent. This show proceeds to surprise them each season and is a favourite to its audiences.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 CAST

Sarah Paulson will be making a return for the 10th season of American Horror Story after resting in year 9. Evan Peters will also be making a return. Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Adina Porter are also cast. Finn Wittrock angelica Ross and Macaulay Culkin are part of year 10.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 PLOT

The plot of season 10 claims to revolve around oceans. A voucher was posted by Ryan Murphy, the show’s writer and producer on his Instagram account. It was captioned, “Things are beginning to clean up ashore…”. So, fans think that the storyline of this season will surround a moody beach setting.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 RELEASE DATE

The release of American Horror Story Season 10 has not been formally mentioned. The launch will happen in 2021. This is because of a production delay.