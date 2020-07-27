AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Read Right Know Update

- Advertisement -

American Horror Story is a television series made for the cable network FX. It’s an anthology horror series that comes under erotic thriller genres and the supernatural horror. It’s settings and different characters in each season. There is a total of 9 seasons for this series.

There are 103 episodes. The first season came out on October 5, 2011. The season was called Murder House. Each year has its name. The next 8 seasons were respectively called:

Asylum

Coven

Freak Show

Hotel

Roanoke

Cult

Apocalypse

1984

The first season got a rating of 72% on RottenTomatoes. The ratings have remained stable throughout the seasons. The 9th season had a score of 87 per cent. This show continues to surprise them every season and is a favourite to all its viewers.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 CAST

Sarah Paulson will likely be making a return for the 10th season of American Horror Story after taking a break in year 9. Evan Peters will make a return. Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe are also in the cast. Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin are part of year 10.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 PLOT

The plot of season 10 claims to revolve around oceans. Ryan Murphy also posted a promo. It was captioned”Things are beginning to wash up ashore…”. Fans think that the storyline of this season will surround a shore setting.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10 RELEASE DATE

The release of American Horror Story Season 10 hasn’t been formally mentioned. The statement will happen sometime in 2021. This is mostly because of a production delay.