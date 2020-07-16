Home TV Series American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All updates...
TV Series

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All updates Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
The fantasy drama TV series American Gods is again set for its third season in the row. The series is based on a novel of the same title by Niel Gaiman. After the release of the two seasons of the series, it was not well received and was not much liked by the audience. However, this didn’t let the makers down and they decided to put their level best to make the series likable. And finally, it was renewed for the third season. Let us know more about the third season.

RELEASE DATE

The last season(Season 2) of the show aired the previous year,i.e. 2019. However, no official release date for the third season is declared, and also considering the coronavirus situation, we can expect the shoe to release sometime in mid-2021.

CAST

The expected cast for the third season is Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, and Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy.

It will also likely to see Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy, Mousa Kraish as The Jinn, Omid Abtahi as Salim, and Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis.

PLOT

As mentioned earlier, the show is referred from a book. However, following the previous seasons, it seems clear that the dependency of the show is not completely on the book and I guess many changes have been made so far, also more are to be expected. The makers of the show also confirmed that the show can go in any direction. Maybe the book finishes earlier and the show goes on. Considering this, the book cannot be solely dependent on the plot.

Other than this, the official plot for the third season is not disclosed and we have to wait for more for the same.

TRAILER

No trailer has been released yet. However, a teaser can be expected sometime now in July.

Shubhojeet Paul

