American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Starz community American Gods has launched two seasons now with the old gods and the new ones in an ongoing battle. Season 2 of American Gods was, however, a little disappointing for its viewers as they did not like the season much. However, they are waiting for it to release its third season. So, when are we becoming American Idol with its next season to see?

Well, here’s all you have to know about season 3 of American infantry with its latest upgrades.

Release Date

Following the airing of the second season, the streaming stage, Starz had declared the renewal of the show for a third year. It was also confirmed that the next season is likely to consist of 10 episodes. Production and development of the season were scheduled to begin approximately September 2019 and also to be wrapped up by March 2020. No official announcements have been regarding the confirmed launch date of the third season. Fans of the show have high hopes.

Cast

According to reports, some stars of this series were not able to return as their personalities had ended with their storyline. Other stars that were verified to be coming for the next season are Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis (Goddess of Love), Bruce Langley since the New God of Technology, Omid Abtahi as Egyptian God, Thoth, Ian Mcshane as Mr. Wednesday and many others.

Plot

The previous seasons of the series followed the storyline of the books by Neil Gaiman. The show depicted the battle and struggle between the New Gods and the Old Gods. Shadowmoon, the lead character, is made by Mr. Wednesday because his bodyguard, and as the series progresses, he gets more involved with strife between the Gods.

In season 3, Shadowmoon is expected to face new challenges as he hides from the New Gods. Although the show is a version of these novels, certain storylines have been changed. So not much can be assumed regarding the plot and premise of season 3.

Trailer

No trailer has been published, but the lovers are nonetheless thrilled by the statement of the next season.

