American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Info

By- Anand mohan
Starz network’s dream drama series American Gods bring the immigrants and their gods who go for a struggle with the newly established gods of America.

Two seasons of American Gods has been released with season 2 marginally going below in performance by the viewers. But American Gods season 3 is that’s again awaited with its arrival with large expectations. So, when are we getting a year 3 of American infantry to watch?

Well, here’s all you have to know about year 3 of American Gods and its recent updates.

Release Date

Starz network gave a green signal to the next season of American infantry this past year. The production job on the upcoming season began in October this past year. The fans are excited about seeing the next season of this fantasy collection. However, they will need to wait for more as the next season of American infantry is affected due to the rapid spread of coronavirus. The shooting function of the series is to finish. Due to this uncertainty, it is unknown once the work around the next season will resume. The lovers can expect to see the next period of American infantry sometime in 2021.

Plot

The makers of this series have not shown any information concerning the upcoming season of the series. The new phase of American infantry will pick up from where another season of the show finished. Shadow Moon has transformed his base to Lakeside at Wisconsin. He’s hiding in the New Gods and has taken up a new title for himself. In the upcoming period, the purpose of this Shadow Moon will be revealed.

Cast

The cast members of American infantry will reprise their characters in the next season of this series. Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Omid Abtahi as Salim, and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday will return to play the characters. Ashley Reyes since Cordelia is the newest addition to the throw. Charles H. Eglee is the showrunner of this third season of American infantry.

