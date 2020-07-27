American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Fantasy drama series American Gods is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel published in 2001. After running for 2 seasons on Starz network and Amazon Prime Video, the show was renewed for a third season this past year. The viewers of American infantry are looking forward to the launch of this next season of this show.

Release Date

Starz network gave a green signal to the next season of American Gods last year. The production job on the upcoming season started in October last year. The fans are excited about viewing the third season of the dream series. But, they will have to wait longer as the next season of American infantry is affected due to the rapid spread of coronavirus. The shooting work of the series is yet to finish. Due to this uncertainty, it’s unknown once the work on the third season will resume. The fans can expect to see the third period of American infantry sometime in 2021.

Plot

The makers of this series have not revealed any information regarding the upcoming season of this series. The new period of American Gods will pick up from where the next season of this show ended. Shadow Moon has changed his base into Lakeside in Wisconsin. He is hiding in the New Gods and has taken up a new name for himself. In the upcoming period, the purpose of the Shadow Moon will be revealed.

Cast

The cast members of American Gods will reprise their characters in the third season of the series. Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Omid Abtahi as Salim, and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday will return to play with the characters. Ashley Reyes since Cordelia is the newest addition to the throw. Charles H. Eglee is the showrunner of the third season of American Gods.