American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

American Gods Season 3 is coming soon, although the exact date remains a slight mystery. But, thanks to info shared by writer Neil Gaiman, we know that the show will strike sooner than many other shows influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Season 2 of the fantasy tv series a disappointment to a lot of fans, there are high hopes that Season 3 will soon reunite American Gods to its former glory, and we could follow Shadow Moon on his trip sooner rather than later.

Here is what we know about American Gods Season 3.

Release Date

American Gods Season 3 is coming, but it might not be here until 2021. In an interview with Neil Gaiman, as he had been talking about his current Audible launch of The Sandman, the writer stated that he doesn’t know whether the series is here in 2020. However, there’s some fantastic news for lovers.

Cast

The one significant reduction for American Gods Season 3 is that of Orlando Jones, who stated that the show fired him.

There have been several cast changes since the initial season, with Gillian Anderson her character getting recast using a new version of her character never observed in the books. However, the primary cast is coming to Ricky Whittle back as Shadow Moon, Emily Browning as his resurrected wife Laura Moon, Ian McShane as the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney, and Crispin Glover as the wicked Mr. World.

New to Season 3 is Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren and Blythe Danner as Demeter, and there’ll be a new celebrity coming in to play Richie Hinzelmann, a man that Shadow meets on his journey.

Plot

For fans of the novel, Season 3 will move into a fascinating story. Shadow is going to Lakeside. In the book, this is where Mr. Wednesday hid Shadow until things cooled down somewhat after the volatile battle that finished the second season of this show. Lakeside is a quiet town where not much is happening. Here, Shadow makes friends with a local named Richie Hinzelmann and slowly becomes engrained within the community.

However, not everything in Lakeside is what it sounds, and it turns out this small town has a bit more to do with all the Gods than Mr. Wednesday allows Shadow to understand. At precisely the same time, Season 3 should also have Mr. Wednesday keep to place his military together for the battle that’s coming against the new Gods.

American infantry will return to Starz in late 2020 or later in 2021.