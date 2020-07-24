“American Gods” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

“American Gods” has undoubtedly made its place in the list of popular television series of Starz. This fantasy drama television series is expected to release its upcoming third season in 2020.

This series is loosely based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The first season of this series made its entry on April 30, 2017. In the span of almost these three years, this series has released two seasons. With these two seasons, “American Gods” has created a huge fan following all across the world.

This series revolves around the conflict between the Old Gods and New Gods. The first season of this series was appreciated by both critics and viewers, however, the second season received mixed responses but this couldn’t stop the viewers from being curious about the third season. Fans are showing great enthusiasm for the third season.

Fans have a lot of questions about the arrival of the third season, so let us check what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Release date of “American Gods” Season 3

On March 15, 2019, the makers renewed the series “American Gods” for the third season. By October 2019, the production work of the third season began.

The third season is set to premiere on Starz in 2020. But sadly, the makers have not yet made an announcement regarding the release date of season 3. The third season has Charles H.E as the new showrunner and it is also reported that the upcoming season will have ten episodes.

The expected plot of “American Gods” Season 3

The plot of “American Gods” is all about the strife between Old Gods and New Gods. Old Gods fear that their relevance will soon fade away as the New Gods are becoming more powerful with passing time.

Mr. Wednesday aims to protect the existence and relevance of Old Gods by uniting them. He appoints Shadow Moon, a former prisoner, as his bodyguard and from then the struggle of Shadow begins because of this conflict between Old Gods and New Gods.

In Season 3, it seems that Shadow Moon will have to face even tougher challenges as he is hiding from New Gods. In order to conceal his real identity, Shadow will migrate to Wisconsin, a lakeside, and change his real name.

The cast of “American Gods” Season 3

The cast of “American Gods” season 3 is likely to have most of the previous actors from the previous seasons. Actors like Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday. Other actors such as Bruce Langley as the New God of Technology, Omid Abtahi as Salim, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, a goddess of love and many others will be the part of the cast of season 3.

