AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700G, the rumored to be incoming’Renoir’ APU soon, has had a standard leaked that supposedly employs the last production version of the processor — and it keeps pace with all the Ryzen 7 3800X while with a lot less electricity.

As we have seen in prior rumors, this is an 8-core version (using 16-threads) using a base clock of 3.6GHz (we got a supposed glimpse of this processor a few months ago ).

The most recent spillage emphasized by Wccftech comes in ITCooker (through Xfastest HK device ). As mentioned, it is allegedly a standard of the final version of this Ryzen 7 4700G (that will be the very first AMD desktop APU to take the Ryzen 7 branding).

In Cinebench R20, multi-core that the 4700G was able to attain a CPU rating of 5,102 and at Cinebench R15 2,168 points were struck by that the CPU. Comparing these benchmarks to the Ryzen 7 3800X chip, that version scores about 2,100 and 5,000, so the functionality levels are equivalent.

We do need to keep in mind this is merely a single standard — and a flow which we can not be sure is real — but bearing these caveats in mind, this certainly seems like an impressive performance considering the 4700G runs using a 65W TDP, when compared with the 95W electricity consumption of this 3800X (nearly 50 percent more).

We heard back until Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs are on shelves, that it should not belong, and the newest from the CPU grapevine is they will start in the upcoming month.

Only then will we be able to be confident of the performance levels.*(AMD’s Ryzen)