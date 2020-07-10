Home TV Series Amazon Prime Amazon’s The Boys, Upload & More Get SDCC 2020 Panels
Amazon’s The Boys, Upload & More Get SDCC 2020 Panels

By- Naveen Yadav
Amazon’s The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers, as well as Utopia will get San Diego Comic-Con 2020 panels. Hailed as one of the entertainment conventions of all time, SDCC is the highlight of this year for fans from franchises to be awarded trailers, exclusive merchandise, and studio statements. In May, San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the conference would host an edition of this event amid concerns that were coronavirus. It seems that Amazon Prime Video will make a significant presence in the lineup that is [email protected]

Today, Amazon disclosed they would roll out panels for hit series The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers, and Utopia on SDCC’s official YouTube station starting July 23. Amazon’s panels will feature Exceptional appearances from Aisha Tyler Seth Rogen, Rainn Wilson, Nick Frost, John Cusack, and much more. Furthermore, Amazon is topping the Comic-Con experience off by unveiling the Amazon Virtual-Con of the platform. Providing a one-stop-shop for fans, Amazon Virtual-Con is a free conference content hub that will offer games, for example, tutorials, creator interviews, and more.

Without official in-person attendance, SDCC 2020 is opting to operate around the entire year of cancellations by offering a virtual lineup which includes panels for The Walking Dead, Bob’s Burgers, and Bill & Ted Face The Music. But, Marvel Studios is reportedly not hosting aboard at this year’s event. On the heels of exciting developments for Amazon’s displays, including The Boys year two release date, Upload renewed for a sophomore season, also Jeffrey Dean Morgan in talks to join The Boys season, SDCC 2020 is a pivotal time for Amazon to showcase its first series.

