Amazon Prime Video New Releases: August 2020, Know The Details!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
There are slow months for streaming companies after which there are “select a decade-old Chris Nolan film as a header picture” sluggish months for streaming companies. Amazon Prime’s August 2020 clearly falls into the latter camp.

That’s to not say that there aren’t some attention-grabbing choices arriving this month. August 1 has just a few intriguing movies together with Four Weddings and a Funeral, Inception, Rain Man, and even Spider-Man 3. However there aren’t many Amazon originals to talk of. Chemical Hearts, starring Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) premieres on August 20. Then on August 28, subscribers can get a sneak peek at Amazon’s new The Boys after present Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys.

After that, nevertheless, it’s just about simply Capone on August 10. And who may flip down watching Tom Hardy just being the Hardiest?

Right here is every little thing else arriving on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Anoj Kumar

