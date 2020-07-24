- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Amazon launched Prime Video profiles in the United States and several other countries.

You can create and manage Prime Video profiles on Android, iOS, and Fire TV versions of Prime Video.

Amazon announced that its Prime Video service is finally getting user profiles after all this time.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Amazon+Prime+Video+just+got+a+key+feature+Netflix+has+had+for+years&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwifoI-ssOXqAhVIOSsKHfjEAvwQ_AUoBHoECA0QBg&biw=1366&bih=657#imgrc=TmB_EI7nFPKqZM

Amazon Prime Video accounts can create up to six profiles with personalized content.

The feature allows users to create up to six Prime Video profiles on their account “with content personalized separately to each profile.”

Here are the steps you need to follow, to create or manage profiles on your Prime Video account:

Go to the “Profile Picker” drop-down from the Prime Video home page and click “Add new” to create a new profile.

“Manage profiles” from the “Profile Picker” drop-down.

“Edit profile” and select the profile icon you want to manage (edit/remove).

Click “Remove profile” to remove a profile or Make changes to the profile and select “Save changes.”

Amazon has also given Prime Video subscribers the ability to make Kids profiles that will be limited to age-appropriate TV shows and movies.