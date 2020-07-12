Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Pot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller action web television series on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. The show revolves around drugs, guns and rule of mafia dons as well as goons who try to rule over the people of their region.

This TV series shows the lawlessness, heavy use of drugs, and the governance of local goons in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh of India. This crime action series was an instant success amongst the people of India. The shots in the TV series look quite realistic.

Season 1 was an instant success, and the viewer base of the show kept on increasing day by day. Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018. Fans have been requesting a new season for the show and their prayers seem to be answered. The show has been renewed for another season.

Mirzapur season 2 release date

As mentioned above, after the huge success of the television series, the show has been renewed for a second season for the viewers by Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 of Mirzapur consisted of 9 episodes in total. The show also covers the rivalry amongst dons of different regions over their territory.

The show is set to release at the end of 2020 on prime video. The wait for the fans is almost over. Season 1 left quite a lot of questions unanswered for the viewers. Season 2 is expected to continue from where season 1 ended.

Mirzapur season 2 cast

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Been Tripathi, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan, and many other well-known artists are a part of the show.

