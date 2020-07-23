Home TV Series Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale:buying anything at the perfect price
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale:buying anything at the perfect price

By- Sankalp
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale are the ones to look out for it you are interested in buying anything at the perfect price. It has been happening every year, and people are waiting eagerly for this day, but on account of the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it was postponed for months.

 

AMAZON PRIME DAY WILL BE HELD FROM MIDNIGHT OF AUGUST 6TH TO 7TH AUGUST IN INDIA. HOWEVER, IT HAS BEEN DELAYED FURTHER IN the USA OF AMERICA.

 

Upcoming Releases On Prime Video

 

Amazon Will Be Releasing Plenty of Films and Shows in India Before the Prime Day Sale 2020 Which Could Include Will Smith’s Gemini Man on July 22nd, French Biryani World Premiere which will be held on July 24th, Birds of Prey on July 29th, Shakuntala Devi that is scheduled to be released on July 31st and Bandish Bandits which is Scheduled for August 4th.

Upcoming Offers For Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have one of the best Debit/Credit Card Offers For India.

 

HDFC Bank Card Holders Will Be Given a 10% Instant Discount.

 

Amazon Pay Credit Card Holders Can Get 5% Flat Cashback and Flat Discount on Several categories.

 

Entire Details Can Be Seen Here: Official Prime Day 2020 Sale Link

 

Official Statement From Amazon Spokes Individual

 

“Over the last five decades, Prime Day has turned into a special party and time for Prime members to store incredible bargains for themselves and friends and family — and it’s something we look forward to every season,” an Amazon spokesperson stated, in a declaration concerning the new dates.” This season we are going to be holding Prime Day later than usual while ensuring the safety of our workers and supporting our customers and advertising partners. We are enthusiastic Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, which members all over the world will experience Prime Day later this year.
We look forward to discussing more information soon,” they added.

