- Advertisement -

IRobot’s many Roomba models are the most popular robot vacuums on the current market, and Amazon is offering deep discounts on various Roomba models right now.

There’s another choice you should think about before you buy one.

Amazon

however, because it does something no Roomba can do.

Additionally, it has a mopping attribute that may disinfect and kill 99% of germs on your floors while it rains.

It seems like what’s a”disinfecting” angle these days.

obviously on account of the publication coronavirus pandemic that’s wreak havoc around the world.

Everybody knows that the most critical weapons in the struggle against COVID-19 are 3-ply face masks for low-risk situations.

KN95 face masks like bestselling MagiCare KN95 masks to get higher-risk situations.

and firm hand sanitizer for each and every circumstance.

Purell and Lysol Disinfectant Spray in stock right now on Amazon

In addition to all that, nevertheless, there are a number of different kinds of disinfecting products that people should possess.

You truly can find Purell and Lysol Disinfectant Spray in stock right now on Amazon.

think it or not, however, prices are inflated, so it’s just for those who have an extremely desperate need.

But what about your floors?

You have almost certainly never heard of Yeedi earlier, but that is logical because it’s pretty new.

We bet you have listened to of Ecovacs, though, and Yeedi is a spinoff of the larger brand.

The new Yemeni K700 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is one of the company’s first large releases.

and has already been receiving rave reviews from buyers. It’s on sale with a substantial reduction for the first time due to a voucher on Amazon.

The new K700 has all of the features you might want from a mid sized robot vacuum cleaner, including powerful suction, a quiet motor, smart navigation, and more.

On top of all that, though, in addition, it has a mopping mode that will wash all your hard floorings.

and provide it a brilliant glow.

On top of this, the manufacturer notes that you can add a disinfectant to kill 99% of germs onto your flooring.

Matters like the novel coronavirus tend to repay, and disinfecting the tales is something people often neglect to do.

Yeedi’s K700 robot vacuum retails for $350, and it’s a substantial value at that price.

Head over to Amazon at this time, however, and you’ll find a $150 discount that slashes it to only $199.99.

It’s the first major sale with this amazing new robot vacuum cleaner.

and it likely will not last much longer, so get in on the action before it is too late.

product page on Amazon

Here are the bullet points you should make a note of from the product page on Amazon:

【Total Coverage】Smart navigation with Camera Mapping technology enables the robot vacuum cleaner to map its environment and plan a twisted path to wash a whole level of your home, to prevent missing spots, more efficient and cleaner than blind cleanup.

The mopping mode can last for 250 min and may start and stop automatically to prevent slides onto the hard floor–ultra-slim body.

simple to clean under furniture without causing any dead corner for cleaning.

Three-layer air filtration effectively blocks 99% of pollutants, pollen, and tiny particles–distant Control, easier than app control, easy to operate, especially suitable for the elderly.

The detector monitors in real-time to spot barriers, avoid collisions with furniture, mechanically recognize steps, and stop the robot from falling.

The vacuum can verify a low battery level and automatic yield charging.

【Everything You Get】1* Yeedi K700 robot vacuum cleaner, 1Docking station.

two *Negative brushes, 1* Remote control (2 AAA batteries included), 1* Multi-function cleaning tool, 1* 300ML Water tank, 1* 600ML dustbin, two * Washable Mop Pads, 1*

Sponge filter plus 1* High-performance filter at the garbage, 1* Instruction manual, and also our worry-free 12-month warranty.