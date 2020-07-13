Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K At retail Value of $50 Recorded on The Item Page

- Advertisement -

When most men and women visit Amazon and look at the Fire TV Stick 4K cost right now, they’ll see the regular retail value of $50 recorded on the item page.

Many people do not understand that there is a unique secret sale on Amazon that slashes the cost to only $24.99, making it much less expensive than the entry-level Fire TV Stick and matching the favorite device’s lowest price.

Only a small portion of Amazon customers are entitled to this unadvertised sale, and we’re going to show you how to find out if you’re among these.

We haven't seen shipping delays on Amazon's own devices, although we've seen many shipping delays, of course. In reality, the company has continued to offer new deals all the time, focusing mainly on a couple of distinct Amazon apparatus categories each week. This week, it's Fire TVs and Ring Video Doorbells who have gotten the reduction treatment.

But there is one deal you won’t find anywhere else or that page, and it might just be the bargain on Amazon site at this time.

If you are one of those lucky individuals eligible to invest in on the action based on Amazon’s unknown standards, you can slash the 50 Fire TV Stick 4K down to only $24.99. That is not a typo. It is the lowest price for a 4K Fire TV Stick, matching Amazon’s deal from Prime. The one issue is that not everybody is eligible for this offer, as we mentioned. Go to the Fire TV Stick 4K page on Amazon’s site, and if you get lucky, you may see notice below the $49.99 price that looks like this:

Now, it's important to note which you need to provide this deal a shot because the special coupon may function if you don't find that notice. Dip a Fire TV Stick on 4K and use the promo code 4KFIRETV. If you're qualified for the deal, the price will fall to $24.99. If you're not eligible for the sale, you'll see a message that the coupon code isn't legitimate — but do not get upset because we have reached yet another Fire TV Stick 4K bargain below.

You can read about the offer on Amazon’s terms and conditions page here:

This is a limited time deal—qualifying customers. Amazon reserves the right to alter or cancel the deal at any moment. Offer good while supplies last. Offer applies with Alexa Voice Remote to Fire TV Stick 4K, streaming media player sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per account and customer. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. Please enter the code during checkout to redeem this offer. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) December 31, 2020. Your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to refund policies if some of the merchandise related to the offer is returned.

But if the voucher mentioned above doesn't work for you, another deal is reasonable that anyone can benefit from. Both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are ten off this week, which means you can get the former for just $29.99 or the latter for $39.99!