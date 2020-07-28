Amazon Echo Dot At Lowest Price

- Advertisement -

Amazon is resurrecting one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-Gen with 2 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $16.97. That deal price includes a $0.99 Echo Dot. Alternatively, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock with 2 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $29.97. Again, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen.

Amazon Echo Dot Is $1 with 2 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited – IGN

Echo Dot w/ Amazon Music: was $49 now $16 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our top-rated smart speaker. Currently, Prime members can get the Echo Dot with 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $16.97. That means you’ll pay just $0.99 for the Echo Dot. The offer is available for new members only. It’s one of the best Amazon deals we’ve seen this year. Also Read: NASA’s Concern Rover Is On A Path Tour

Echo Dot Clock w/ Amazon Music: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Echo Dot with Clock adds an LED display to our top-rated smart speaker. Currently, you can get the it with Clock along with 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $29.97. After two months, Amazon Music Unlimited will auto renew for $9.99/month unless you cancel ahead of time. Also Read: Supernatural Season 15 Episode 9 : "The Trap" Release Date and Preview

There are a few things to bear in mind. This deal is applicable to new Amazon Music subscribers only. In addition, Amazon Music will auto-renew for $9.99/month, so remember to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue paying for Amazon’s streaming service. Otherwise, this Echo dot deal is a no-brainer for current Echo Dot owners or new ones.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can get. It’s been on sale for as low as $24.99, but today’s deal makes it even cheaper. You can use your Echo Dot to hear the latest news headlines, control other smart devices, or stream your favorite music. Despite its small size, it delivers good audio, thanks to its 1.6-inch speaker. It also offers full bass and clean sound, which you can customize with Alexa’s equalizer feature. Alternatively, you can connect it to another pair of home speakers.

The Best Low Cost Gaming Headsets

Meanwhile, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month for Prime members ($9.99/month for non-Prime members). You can cancel the service at any time and still keep your ultra-cheap Echo Dot. But act fast as this deal is not likely to last long.