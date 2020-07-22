- Advertisement -

The Apple Watch is the amazfit of its smartwatches model:

#1 reason the Smartwatch marketplace is booming at the moment, but these days there is plenty of competition from other brands like amazfit its smartwatch.

A couple of new smartwatches like the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch utilize iPhones as well as Android apparatus, and this particular version offers other benefits within the Apple Watch as well.

The hot new Amazfit GTS smartwatch features

A design and software interface reminiscent of the Apple Watch, but Amazfit GTS Smartwatch lasts for a whopping 14 days on a single charge instead of barely making it through a single day.

Are you currently an iPhone person with your heart set on the integrated encounter that is awesome that watchOS provides? Well, now’s an excellent time. The Apple Watch Series 3 is presently on Amazon starting at its lowest price ever — just $169 — and several Apple Watch Series 5 versions are discounted. Whether you’re an iPhone owner searching for good smartwatch options to consider or an Android user instead, we’ve got you a terrific brand new one to test out. (Amazfit smartwatch)

Amazfit’s CTS watch brand new GTS Smartwatch

It is a slick option from an original that many of you may recognize. Remember that the Amazfit Bip and the $60 Amazfit Bip Lite. Does it feature a battery that lasts longer than a month on a single charge? The organization is back with a new smartwatch, and it might be the brand option yet. Sure, that’s mainly because it is an Apple Watch copycat; however, many people have been dreaming about it.

The Amazfit smartwatch sports a gorgeous user interface combined with all the features you might want, such as widgets. It is water-resistance up to 5 ATM. It is all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. On top of all that, the battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge. Apple Apple Watch models can not even make it two days, so that’s a significant advantage for Amazfit. And in addition to all that, it’s on sale right now for only $!

Here’s the info from Amazon’s product page:

Slim metal body — Amazfit Smartwatch has 9.4mm lean & 24.8G lightweight aluminum alloy body for a comfortable fit and agreeable look of amazon gst smartwatch.

Get prepared to dash — big 1.65″ 340 PPI AMOLED display for excellent. It is a more comfortable viewing experience with seven customizable access icons.

Proceed to distance — Amazfit GTS runs up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Up to 25 hours with GPS always on.

Smart sports are tracking — In Amazfit GTS Smartwatch Track 12 distinct sports: outdoor jogging, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming pool, mountaineering, trail running, skiing & exercising, etc..

Stay connected — receive notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails, and other programs.