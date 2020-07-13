Amazfit Bip S Lite: India Launch On 29th July

- Advertisement -

Amazfit Bip S Lite: Last year, Huami refreshed the Bip series of smartwatches in India using the Bip S. Currently, a microsite on Flipkart shows that the business is gearing up to start a messenger version of the Smartwatch on July 29 in India.

Flipkart’s teaser page does not show much about the smartwatch aside from a small teaser with captions,” lite in your wrist, and lite on design.” Boasting strap layout and a watch face similar to the Bip S, the watch also resembles a rebrand of the Bip Lite 1S launched back in China on April 30.

Admits this is true; it looks like the Lite version can carry over all the specifications from its sibling while restricting a few of the features like the sport modes and weighing marginally lower. The display is a 1.28-inch Always-on reflective display with a resolution of 176×176 pixels.

Our expectations: Amazfit Bip S Lite

We anticipate it to launch with 2.5 curved borders and Gorilla Glass 3 security, an AF coating for an instant screening of date, time, etc.. It should also come with the same Optical speed sensor, Tri-axis accelerometer, and gyro sensor that are found of Bip S.

As for connectivity, we could expect Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, and other features such as PAI health analysis, music controls, call& message alerts, 5ATM water resistance. Being compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+, the device running on Amazfit OS should be a no brainer.

The gap from the Bip S to the Lite version could boil down to just the Sport manners. We hear that the new apparatus could have 8s modes omitting Pool modes and the Open water on the Bip S Lite.

Weighing in slightly less at 30 grams, it is expected to have a 200mAh battery, which should last to power the device for up to 30 days. It’s also anticipated to sport three colors, namely the Charcoal Black, Oxford Blue, and Sakura Pink instead of four colorways on the Bip S.

Going from the name, the Bip S Lite is expected to be priced approximately Rs.3,499 (~$47), but let’s wait for the official announcement on July 29.