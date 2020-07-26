Home Entertainment Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need...
Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Always a witch is a Columbian web television series that has been in talks among the audience for quite a long time. The show has been created especially for Netflix by Ana Maria Parra. Always a bitch is based on ‘Yo, bruja’ by Isidora Chacon. The show had run for two successful seasons till now on the streaming platform.

The show has been mostly praised by the audience but the critics didn’t seem much impressed. The series received mixed reviews from the critics. The criticism came from the storyline and the thinking behind the show. Season 1 of always a witch premiered on the streaming platform on January 1, 2019 and became quite popular in Columbia. The show didn’t receive much recognition in other parts of the globe.

Always a witch was also dubbed in English for English speakers. Netflix returned with a second season of always a witch on February 28, 2020. Fans and critics didn’t seem much impressed with the storyline this time. The show didn’t receive a wider audience but was still popular in Columbia.

Always a witch season 3 release date

Viewers are still expecting a season 3 of the show. It’s been more than 5 months since the last season premiered, but there has been no news regarding the renewal of the show for season 3. Also, the show has not been canceled by the streaming platform.

Always a witch cast

Angely Gaviria as Carmen Eguiluz, the protagonist of the story, Lenard Vanderaa as Cristobal de Aranoa, Carlos Quintero as Leon, Sebastian Eslava as Esteban, and many other artists were a part of the show.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.
Till then, stay safe and stay updated with us.

