Always A Witch Season 3: Netflix Storyline For The New Season Do We Have A Release Date?

- Advertisement -

Always A Witch is a witch fantasy web series created by the online streaming giant Netflix. The show has just two seasons in the kitty, together with the second one launched in February 2020. The series has garnered outstanding reviews with some criticism.

Nonetheless, it is not stopping from becoming the love of its fans, and they are now demanding to get a season.

Renewal Status Of Always A Witch Season 3

Well, it has been a very long time because of no upgrade from Netflix of its intention to renew or cancel the series for further seasons’ arrival. We guess that it’s from coming to any conclusion, due to the Coronavirus or even COVID-19 pandemic, which can be stooping Netflix.

Expected Release Date Of Always A Witch Season 3

There are chances of renewal, which we feel would come in the few days that are coming. But don’t expect the show to drop by this season since the filming is to start. And we cannot predict any launch date because no verification for a third year is out nonetheless.

The moment the manufacturers would renew the series, it would bring a smile to the lovers that are waiting for the year. However, one thing is sure.

Plot Of Always A Witch TV Series

The show revolves around an Afro- Latin adolescent girl who has witch skills from the 17th century. But because of the same and professing her love to a white man during those times, the people today opt to burn her alive.

The girl travels with the help of a master only. The series is an adaptation of a novel Yo, Bruja, composed by Isidora Chacón.

We loved the manufacturers are embracing a lot of Black-oriented movie and net shows, which are facing so much discrimination. And this series is a perfect smack on those faces which such beautifully reflects them, and we all expect that more of such products come to existence.