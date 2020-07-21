Home TV Series Netflix Almost Happy season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You...
Almost Happy season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

By- Santosh Yadav
Almost Happy season 2: Almost Happy is an Argentinian comedy net series known as Casi Feliz in Spanish. The series is composed of Sebastian Wainraich and directed by Hernan Guerschuny for Netflix. The show’s storyline revolves around the protagonist Sebastian Wainrach, and his life adventures both professional and personal life are kept into mind. The season among Almost Happy was popular and been rated 6.7/10 by IMDb and 6.3/10 by Filmaffinity. The viewers are looking up for season 2 of this series.

Almost Happy season 2 Release Date:

Season 1 of Almost Happy premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2020. There were in total of 10 episodes from the first year. It is too premature to make predictions about season 20 When we see the launch of the former season then. Also, Netflix has not shared any news, but since the series is getting much love from the audience, surely the show is going to be renewed for the next season.

The Cast Of Almost Happy season 2:

Almost Happy season 2

It’s likely that all the characters from the previous season will be back if the series gets revived for period two. The following characters Will Certainly be there:

  • Sebastian Wainraich
  • Natalie Perez
  • Santiago Korovsky
  • Hugo Arana
  • Adriana Aizemberg
  • Peto Menahem

Expected Storyline:

Almost season two: The storyline of the show is all about Sebastian’s life span. All ups and downs in his life are depicted in the series. Sebastian Wainraich is a radio show host that got an opportunity to talk about his life experience with viewers.

Happy is a humorous series representing a few difficulties of Sebastian confronted by him throughout his life span. He was separated from his spouse, and it took him long to get over her. Then falling for another woman, dealing with daily issues were apart from this proves to be rather challenging.

In the upcoming season, we’ll get to know more about his personal and professional life and Sebastian.

Almost Happy season 2 Trailer:

No trailers are release. Once Netflix shows the light for the season, we could expect to find the trailer of Practically Happy.

