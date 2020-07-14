Almost Happy Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Production Details: ‘Happy!’- Seas0n 2

‘Happy!’ It is a black comedy show. It’s based on a four-string comic book created by Darick Robertson by Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor.

The series premiered on December 6, 2017, on the Syfy streaming platform. It did exceptionally well with the viewers. This led the production to renew it for another season. On June 4, 2019, however, the series was canceled. This left the fans extremely disappointed.

Reason for the show’s cancelation: ‘Happy!’-Season 2

‘Joyful!’ belonged to Universal Content Productions. Sources from within the studio say that it was a decision. However, the ratings did not fit the fan-base. The series received scores that were low. This forced the show to be canceled by Syfy as audience ratings are crucial to keeping any set afloat.

Run-ins are also mentioned by sources with a few cast members that led to the series ending. But that information has not been confirmed. It might be a rumor!

Storyline: ‘Happy!’-Season 2

This story revolves around a disgraced cop Nick Sax. He suffers from a drinking habit and drug addiction. At nights, he works as a hitman for the maximum payer.

Due to his unhealthy obsessions, Nick suffers from a heart attack. After he wakes up from his remedy, Nick sees a blue-colored winged unicorn (animated). He believes he is hallucinating due to the resources, but he accepts the reality he is willing to communicate with it and sees that monster.

Happy reveals that he is the friend of a woman called Hailey, who is the long-lost daughter of Nick. Joyful approaches Nick since Hailey gets kidnapped by an evil Santa Claus, and he needs Nick’s help.

Nick is quite testy about this entire scenario but hesitantly agrees to help Happy.

Cast List: ‘Happy!’- Season 2

This show stars the following actors in a lead role:

Christopher Meloni

Patton Oswalt (Voice-over)

Ritchie Coster

Lili Mirojnick

Medina Senghore

Patrick Fischler

Bryce Lorenzo

The cast performs their functions exceedingly well. They catch the tone, aesthetic, and emotions of the story, and you feel relatable to their pain.

This show borders on socio-maniac and hallucinations. This show is not designed for all viewers, and viewer discretion is advised. It is an intricate story of creativity, injury, and love. Worth a one-time watch!

