Almost Happy season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Every Information

- Advertisement -

Nearly Happy season 2 Happy is an Argentinian comedy net series, also called Casi Feliz in Spanish. The show is composed by Sebastian Wainraich and led by Hernan Guerschuny for Netflix. The storyline of this show revolves around the protagonist Sebastian Wainrach and his life adventures; both private and professional life are kept in mind. The season one of Almost Happy was popular and been rated 6.7/10 by IMDb and 6.3/10 by Filmaffinity. The audiences are looking up for season 2 of this series.

Almost Happy season 2-Release Date:

Season 1 of Almost Happy premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2020. There were a total of 10 episodes in the first year. It is too early to make predictions about season 20 if we see the season’s launching. Additionally, Netflix hasn’t shared any news regarding the release of season two, but because the series is becoming so much love from the crowd, then the show will be renewed for its second season.

The Cast Of Almost Happy season 2:

It is likely that all the characters from the previous season will be back if the chain is renewed for period two. The characters Will Certainly be there:

Sebastian Wainraich

Natalie Perez

Santiago Korovsky

Hugo Arana

Adriana Aizemberg

Peto Menahem

Expected Storyline:

Happy season 2: The plot of the series is about Sebastian’s life. All ups and downs in his life are depicted in the series. Sebastian Wainraich is a radio show host who got a chance to share his life experience with audiences.

Practically Happy is a show representing a few problems of Sebastian faced by him during his life span. He had been separated from his spouse, and it took him long to get over her. Coping with issues Aside from this and falling for another girl proves to be challenging.

In the upcoming period, we’ll have to learn more about his personal and professional life and Sebastian.

Trailer:

No trailers are released yet. Once Netflix shows the light for the next season, we could expect to see the almost pleased trailer.