All You Need To Know About Spotify Premium Duo plan

If you share everything with your roommate, why not share your Spotify Premium plan as well? The company has recently made it easier for people to get a premium membership under one plan called Premium Duo. Spotify Premium Duo costs allow two people who live at the same place to share one plan while maintaining their own accounts.

Further, Spotify Premium Duo will also create a special playlist for both parties called Duo Mix. This will be updated regularly. Incorporating music that both people like. The feature especially makes sense if the two people sharing the plan live together. Since Spotify knows what kind of music both parties indulge in. The common playlist can appeal to both.

Spotify Premium Family Plan

Users who are currently subscribed to a regular Spotify Premium plan can upgrade. To the Premiujm Duo plan easily at any given time. This will not be a new account altogether. There is still the Spotify Family Plan which costs USD 2 more than the Duo. But supports six members. The plan also provides a Family Mix playlist in similar fashion.

With the new plan, Spotify is trying to put a plan out there that can appeal to each and every user. The music-streaming service already offers student discounts. A kid’s app available via the family plan. And now a plan targeted specifically at couples.

Recurring subscription amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will be key to Spotify business as advertisers tighten their spendings. The company7 recently reported that its ad-supported revenues fell short of the targeted expectation this year. Since, the company has also lowered its revenue guidance as reported by The Verge.