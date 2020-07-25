All Marvel Movies And Shows In Order

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios has released Avengers: Endgame and Spiderman: Far From Home, so we’re officially on to the next phase of the MCU.

If you’re new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes the films produced by Marvel Studios, the comic books by Marvel Comics, and the TV shows from Marvel Television, we’ve created a guide to help you get up to speed. You can’t watch the Marvel films in the order they released. They’re not chronological, which is confusing if you love timelines.

That’s why we’re showing you a different order – arranged by when the events in each film happen. While the MCU officially started in 2008, with the release of Iron Man, it’s not the first film you should watch. You should start with Captain America: The First Avenger. It released in 2011 and is the fifth film from Marvel Studios. But it’s set, initially, in 1942 – decades before Iron Man.

There will be a few spoilers below. If you want to avoid that, go to the bottom. We have an at-a-glance list with only the Marvel films, and it’s free of spoilers. Along with that list, we’ve compiled two others: One is a complete MCU Timeline list with both the movies and the TV shows; the other is a speed-run list with only the most important Marvel films you must watch before Endgame.

OK, so here is the at-a-glance version of the list above, which only features the Marvel Studios films in the MCU:

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Black Panther (2018)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Black Widow (2020)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spiderman: Far From Home (2019)

Once Marvel became hugely successful with its films, it began creating more Marvel content for the small screen. Its Marvel Television shows take place in the same universe as the films and usually focus on the fallout caused by the films. They’re not necessary to watch, but if you’re like us and trying to consume every last drop of Marvel before Endgame, then check them out.

However, if you’re trying to watch them in the correct chronological order, it gets a little tricky. With that in mind, here’s an expanded at-a-glance list that includes where the Marvel Television shows fit in with the Marvel Studios films. The TV shows appear below in bold.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel’s Agent Carter Season 1 (2015)

Marvel’s Agent Carter Season 2 (2016)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 1 (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Daredevil Season 1 (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 2 (2014)

Ant-Man (2015)

Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015)

Daredevil Season 2 (2016)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 3 (2015)

Luke Cage Season 1 (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Black Panther (2018)

Iron Fist Season 1 (2017)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 (2016)

The Defenders Season 1 (2017)

The Inhumans Season 1 (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The Punisher Season 1 (2017)

Jessica Jones Season 2 (2018)

Luke Cage Season 2 (2018)

Cloak and Dagger Season 1 (2018)

The Runaways Season 1 (2017)

Daredevil Season 3 (2018)

The Punisher Season 2 (2019)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 5 (2017)

Iron Fist Season 2 (2018)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Black Widow (2020)

Avengers Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spiderman: Far From Home (2019)

So, if you want to quickly get up to speed before watching Avengers: Endgame, and you don’t have the time to hammer out 21 films let alone numerous Marvel TV shows, you’re in luck. You can simply watch the important films, skip the unnecessary ones (*cough* The Incredible Hulk *cough*), and you’ll still know what’s going on when you finally do watch Endgame.

We’ve compiled a third at-a-glance list with all the Marvel Studios films that are crucial to understanding the plot and events in Endgame.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Iron Man (2008)

The Avengers (2012)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Here’s a viewing order that lists when the Marvel movies hit theatres, starting with the first Marvel film all the way up until the most recent.

New Marvel films will not launch anytime soon

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Thor 2 (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II (2017)

Spiderman: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spiderman: Far From Home (2019)