Alita: Battle Angel 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And What’s More About It

- Advertisement -

The huge success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie Alita: Battle Angel 2. Fans are waiting for the second picture. Yet another reason for the high demand for the film of the fan is that it will be directed from the Avatar and Titanic movies’ director, James Cameron.

There is not any confirmation on the making of Alita: Battle Angel 2. Back in April 2020, Christoph Waltz stated he hadn’t heard any discussions about a possible sequel to the film, and thought since it might not have fit in with all the Disney brand, the chance was unlikely following Disney’s purchase of Century Fox.

When is Alita Battle Angel 2 set to have a release?

James Cameron will be associated with Alita Battle Angel’s sequel, but the film is likely not to release early, remembering the current situation. It may take the time to hit the big screen and get released in 2022.

Who’s in the cast of Alita Battle Angel 2?

The throw of Alita Battle Angel 2 would have Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz, as Dr. Dyson Ido. Who they are is not known, although A sequel is available for some actor to appear in it also.

What’s the possible storyline of Alita Battle Angel 2?

It’s yet to confirm if Alita Battle Angel two will be a movie to have a narrative continuing the first film, or it may show Alita’s last and origin in the sequel. We may get where she just came from this time and to see a whole lot about Alita.

What’s more about Alita Battle Angel 2?

To get a reboot is what certain rumours are saying, the movie, rather than being a sequel, may opt. There’s no revelation.