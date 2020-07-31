Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Update
Alita Battle Angel 2 is unquestionably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. Since the release of Alita: Battle Angel in February 2019 and its fantastic response in the box office, fans continue to hunt for the next movie. Read further to get the latest updates on Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 might not have an official release date but that doesn’t restrict fans to speculate what they can observe. Back in April 2020, Christoph Waltz said that he hadn’t heard any discussions about a sequel and thought the possibility was unlikely after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox since it might not have fit in with all the Disney brand.

One important reason fans are waiting for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is that it could be directed and produced by James Cameron. His movies such as Avatar and Titanic, generated huge waves of succeeding in the global box office.

The achievement of Alita: Battle Angel was astounding. The first movie grossed USD 85.7 million from the US and Canada, and USD 319.1 million in different territories, for a worldwide total of USD 404.9 million, against a production budget of USD 170 million. It’s Robert Rodriguez’s highest-grossing movie. Estimates vary because of its whole gross the movie needed to break with Fox insiders saying 350 million but outside financial books pegging the amount to 500 million. Some argue the movie broke even by the end of its run, and others recorded its losses as high as USD 53 million. This huge success is the reason behind the absolute possibility of Alita: Battle Angel 2’s creation.

Christoph Waltz, who played the use of a renowned cyborg scientist, Dr. Dyson Ido, stated he hadn’t heard of any talks about a potential sequel to this movie. However, the possibility was unlikely following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with all the Disney brand.

The progress and development for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is tough to be expected on account of this coronavirus pandemic. The worldwide entertainment industry has severely affected and brought it to a standstill. Fans need to wait around for some extra time to get any developmental upgrades on the picture.

