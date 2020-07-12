Home Hollywood Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant...
HollywoodMovies

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez and has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The story of the movie has been written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis.

The movie was released on February 14, 2019 in the United States. The movie revolves around a cyborg named Alita, who wakes up with a new body and has no idea and memories about her past. The budget for the production of the movie was set to $170 million whereas the movie earned over $404 million on the box office worldwide.
The movie has been produced by 20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios, and TSG Entertainment and the distributing rights to the movie are with 20th Century Fox.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Latest Updates!!!

Alita Battle Angel 2 release date

In an interview, the producer of the movie stated that they have plans to make a sequel to the movie. However, no such information has been made available. The movie has not yet been renewed. According to some sources, there are chances that the movie might not get renewed due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same yet. Rumours have been floating around all over the internet regarding the renewal of the show.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Also Read:   Fast & Furious 9: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know
- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Other Details

Top Stories Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard is an American net television set falling beneath the genres of science fiction and drama. It is created by Kirsten Beyer,...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Haikyuu Season 4

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Haikyuu is an animated sports series illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The series has been produced by Production I.G. and the first season was broadcast...
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Messiah, the thriller web collection, has remained in controversies prior to its release. The official trailer premiered by Netflix on December 3, 2019, and...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is an American net television show streaming on Netflix. It belongs to the Crime drama and Thriller genre. The manufacturer of the series...
Read more

Spider Man Into The Spider-Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse is an American computed animated superhero film containing Miles Morales. It's founded on Spiderman's character by Stan Lee and is...
Read more

The Conjuring 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
The Conjuring 3, also known as 'The Conjuring: The Devil made me do It,' is an upcoming American supernatural horror film that fans have...
Read more

The FDA Advises That 55 Hand Sanitizer Brands Include Methanol, Also Known As Wood Alcohol

Corona Kumar Saurabh -
The FDA advises that 55 hand sanitizer brands include Methanol, also known as wood alcohol. Methanol is poisonous and can cause serious complications when consumed,...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Taboo season 2 -- Taboo is an American offence political, historical fiction television net series made by Stephen Knight, Tom Hardy, and Chips Hardy....
Read more

Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
After the action play"Hanna" was first released in Amazon Premium in 2019 it had been the talk of the town. An adaptation of the...
Read more

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is It Coming Or Is Canceled?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Hospital Playlist Season 2 Updates: As we all know during this lockdown, Korean shows have a boom as Netlfix wants more and more quality...
Read more
© World Top Trend