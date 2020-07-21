Home TV Series Netflix Alexa & Katie Season 4: Release Date And More In Store.
Alexa & Katie Season 4: Release Date And More In Store.

By- Akanksha
Series first premiered on March 23, 2018, and has effectively completed three seasons.
It is renewed for season 4 says sources.

Netflix, created by Heather Wordham, is centered on a Paris Berelc and Isabel May as Alexa and Katie, high school students who have cancer and other her best friend.

A high school drama where protagonists deal with the usual problem of high school, but the twist is along with life coasting decease Cancer.

The 3rd Season was concluded on June 13, 2020. Where they survived a new school year, full of drama and problem. Ever felt outsider when surrounded by the same age as yours, that is how Alexa and Katie felt.

The Season received mixed reviews. It is said to be renewed for another season. Earlier it was rumored that 3rd Season is the last and concluding Season.

Paris Berelc said in a media interview that “I had a hard time letting go of Alex and Katie. Everyone on the team had become one big family”.

Isabel May said in an interview that” she will forever be grateful for telling this story.”

There is a big question mark on there will be season 4? If yes, then when?

These questions can’t be answered right now, because there’s no information from makers side regarding renewal.

Till then, keep reading and stay tuned.

Akanksha

