Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Detail

Disney’s 2019 live-action remake Aladdin may have divided critics, however as far as fans were worried, it was a home run. Guy Ritchie, who worked from a screenplay by veteran scribe John August led with uncharacteristic restraint in the movie; it had been shot using a color palette that serviced its numbers and special effects. Taking all of this into account, however, Aladdin was a movie what a cast it had been – and that would live and die by its casting.

Mena Massoud was an absolute revelation in the title role, thieving and singing his way into our hearts every bit as efficiently as his animated counterpart from the 1992 first Aladdin; Naomi Scott gave us a suitably gorgeous and headstrong Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith brought his distinctive energy to the role of the Genie, shooting the goofy-yet-dignified essence of the character without just channeling Robin Williams’ manic functionality from the animated version. Plus, the movie had a secret weapon (in our humble opinion, anyway) at Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar, who exuded coiled-up rage and menace.

Aladdin grossed over a billion dollars globally. Therefore it was not too surprising as it was declared in February 2020 a movie was in the works. Where will Aladdin two take the newly freed Genie, his bride, and our hero, and when can we expect to see it in theatres? Here’s everything we know so much, and you might want to bookmark this page if you’re as excited about the flick as we’re we’ll be updating it with all the news fit to report.

Aladdin 2 Release Date

Since Aladdin 2 is early in its evolution, the project does not have an official release date. We can make an educated guess as to if the film might land in theaters by looking at Aladdin’s street to the big screen.

Disney announced that the movie was in production in October 2016 (via Deadline); at that moment, the screenplay had been complete, and Ritchie was hired to direct. It’d be just over two and a half years from this point before Aladdin landed in theatres, and we think that the period between Aladdin 2’s announcement and its release will be reasonably close to this time frame, for a few reasons.

First, even though the sequel does not have a script or manager closed in (not officially, anyway), the image entered advancement well before the statement was made. In August 2019, Dan Lin – a producer on the first movie – informed Syfy Wire that Disney brass actively kicked around ideas for the sequel. “We’re considering'[what’s] the best way to go with those characters,” Lin said at the moment. “The audience reaction has really touched us thinking about where we can go with these tales, and we feel like those characters have more experiences in-store.

As it turned out, the matches at the House of Mouse spent before settling on one hearing pitches from many writing teams that they liked, which we’ll get to soon. To our second point, however: Aladdin’s script might have been locked and rich in 2016, but it was projecting the movie that gave production headaches, which shouldn’t series much of a problem this time.

Aladdin 2 Cast

As late as July 2017, it was being reported that Disney was struggling to throw Aladdin; since it turned out, finding who would also act, sing, and dance. Providentially, the studio discovered its”diamond in the rough” in Massoud, and ol’ Mickey would have to be nuts not to pursue him to get the sequel. Availability should not be an issue; the talented young actor has gone public about his battle to land auditions in the aftermath of Aladdin’s victory, although he has landed a lead role on the Hulu neo-noir series Reprisal (through The Daily Beast).

After Aladdin 2 script is complete Feb Variety, Disney will begin corralling its cast – but the Mouse House has its sights set on Massoud, Scott, and Smith to reprise their roles. Oddly, no mention was made of Kenzari, whom we would really like to see reunite; Disney fans will surely remember that the animated Aladdin’s direct-to-video series has been subtitled The Return of Jafar, and though the live-action Aladdin two will not merely be a remake of the movie or the threequel Aladdin and the King of Thieves, it is not outside the realm of possibility that it might comprise plot elements of either or both.

Aladdin 2 Plot

It is more likely. However, Aladdin 2 will be a story, although we do have an inkling as to exactly what it is. As we mentioned previously, Disney listened to pitches before settling on the idea of John Gatins and Andrea Berloff, a set of Oscar-nominated screenwriters who’ll be cooperating for the first time.

Berloff first made a splash with her screenplay for the World Trade Center of 2006; most recently, she wrote that the crime drama The Kitchen, which also marked her debut. She scored her Oscar nod to writing Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 biopic based on the legendary rap group N.W.A. Incidentally, Berloff is also the most recent author to tackle The Legend of Conan, the long-gestating sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 classic Conan the Barbarian and its 1984 followup Conan the Destroyer.

Gatins has written or contributed to a ton of flicks like Actual Steel, the video game adaptation Need for Speed, and Kong: Skull Island. He’s also shown a deft touch with substance based on or inspired by true stories, having penned the 2005 biopic Coach Carter and the 2012 drama Flight, for which he received his Oscar nod.

We’ll have to wait to see what kind of story both scribes are cooking up for us, but we feel the need to point out just because Aladdin 2 will not accommodate The Return of Jafar doesn’t mean that Jafar can’t reunite; we wish to see more of Kenzari’s take on the villain. Keep it here because we’ll have our hands on the pulse of Aladdin 2 for breaking news.

