Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Aladdin is a real to life adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin film of 1992. The film was directed by Guy Ritchie and made by Walt Disney Pictures on May 24, 2019. It was a hit grossing over grossing $1 billion worldwide. The movie became the 9th highest-grossing film of 2019, and the 34th highest-grossing film of the time. The movie was nominated for many awards. A few of the awards which”Aladdin” has won are”Peoples Choice Awards”,” Saturn Awards” and”Teen Choice Awards.”

The movie’s plot follows Aladdin who falls in love. He befriends a genie combating the evil Jafar. Even though the movie was a hit and adored by almost every fan. There is some exception! Right? Some people did not like the changes that were created from the film, which were different from the Aladdin of 1994.

Aladdin 2 Release Date

In February 2020 Disney has officially declared that”Aladdin 2″ is determined by the way, together with the first script. Disney is hoping that the cast and the director will return but the stars aren’t contacted now for the series. Since Disney is presently working on many movies, it is expected that we will not see”Aladdin 2″ for a long time. We are anticipated to be released in 2025 or 2024.

Aladdin 2 Cast

Each of the older cast is expected to star in the”Aladdin 2″

  • “Naomi Scott” plays the role of  “Princess Jasmine”
  • “Navid Negahban” plays the role of  “The Sultan”
  • “Mena Massoud” plays the role of  “Aladdin”
  • “Marwan Kenzari” plays the role of  “Jafar”
  • “Frank Welker”  gives his voice for “Abu”
  • “Will Smith” plays the role of “Genie”
Aladdin 2 Plot

The plot of”Aladdin 2″ is more inclined to complete the original story of 1992. However, Disney has listed that”John Gatins” and”Andrea Berloff”, Oscar-nominated screenwriters. They will work for the very first time and we have no idea what the storyline will be. “Aladdin 2” will not follow The Return of Jafar, but it does not signify that Jafar won’t return!!

Badshah Dhiraj
Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

