Aladdin 2 Live-Action Movie Information Is Here

An Aladdin series has been greenlit, together with new writers having been brought in for Guy Ritchie’s follow up. What direction the film will take isn’t clear at this moment, since the live-action movie ended much like its animated counterpart, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) married and living happily ever after from the kingdom of Agrabah. Nevertheless, as opposed to after The Return of Jafar out of 1994, a sequel should actually take effect from 1996’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

These sequels attempted to capitalize on the movie’s success. Bringing Jafar back for a rematch would feel tedious, as he already showed his power. There are a lot of this villain in the franchise, so it’d make no sense for the films to follow the same path. After all, Iago’s redemption was a massive part of that series, and he does not even speak in Ritchie’s world, so he is not that large a supporting character. Using Jafar to be freed by Abis Mal and take over the palace will sense redundant.

The franchise demands something of thickness with. The interesting thing about The King of Thieves is that it accomplishes just that by focusing on Aladdin and his dad, Cassim, fixing their relationship. The film touched on how Aladdin left and was left to become a street urchin, so the foundation is already there. This animated film had Cassim as chief of the infamous Forty Thieves, taking the lead from the tale Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves out of One Thousand and One Nights. Except in Disney’s world, Aladdin replaced Ali Baba as redeem him and he strove to bring his daddy into Agrabah.

This is a story, as it gives us villains and also speaks to the success of the human character. After all, the 40 thieves were victims of circumstance and tried to eke out a living for their families that are. Because it talked to broken families and dads, who ran away feeling like failures cassim as a dad also appealed. This can tackle the world Jasmine touched in Ritchie’s film as a lady of a feminist, mathematics and someone who believes in second chances. So, she understands the struggles of the poor, therefore with her father-in-law in trouble, after ideologies will struggle with her dad, the Sultan. Plus, we may even find some chaos and a possible marriage if she and her husband do disagree on whether Cassim and the thieves ought to be exonerated.

What makes this prospect, aside from being a better story, is the MacGuffin of this story is a whole lot more engaging with lamps, that has been done to death than the notion of genies. Having Aladdin and his father seeking out the oracle to give them the answers would add as much drama. In King of Thieves, Cassim wants to locate the Hand of Midas, which may turn anything into gold. It is an experience of greed versus great and can test its characters. Drawing from King of Thieves could push Disney’s films into a whole new world when considering the framing and context of the event.

King of Thieves, after all, is all about dreams and fantasies coming true, but for what enriches life even more than jewels and trinkets – that’s household. His desire to provide drove Cassim’s greed, Aladdin acts covetous because he’d do anything to get his father back, and together with the thieves, they would do anything to become rich to update their various villages. This is one Disney needs to bring to life and a story.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan of Agrabah, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, and Frank Welker and Alan Tudyk as the voices of Abu and Iago, respectively. Aladdin is available on digital and Blu-ray.

