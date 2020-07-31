Aladdin 2 Action Movie Here

- Advertisement -

An Aladdin sequel was greenlit, together with new writers having been attracted in to get Guy Ritchie’s follow-up. What direction the movie will take is not clear at this time, as the live-action movie ended similar to its animated counterpart, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) married and living happily ever after from the kingdom of Agrabah. That said, as opposed to after The Return of Jafar out of 1994, a sequel ought to take effect from 1996’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

These direct-to-DVD sequels attempted to capitalize on the movie’s success. Bringing Jafar back for a rematch really would feel dull, as he showed his power. There are a whole lot of this villain from the franchise, so it would make no sense for the films to follow the same path. Iago’s redemption was a massive part of the sequel, and he does not even talk in Ritchie’s world, so he is not that great a character. Using Abis Mal take over the palace and to free Jafar would feel rash.

The franchise needs something of depth with. The interesting thing about The King of Thieves is that it accomplishes just that by focusing on Aladdin and his daddy, Cassim, mending their relationship. The movie touched on Aladdin was left and left to turn into a street urchin, so the foundation is already there. This animated film had Cassim as chief of the notorious Forty Thieves, taking the lead in the tale Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves out of One Thousand and One Nights. Except in Disney’s world, Ali Baba was replaced by Aladdin as he strove to bring his daddy into Agrabah and redeem him.

This is a powerful narrative, as it speaks to the triumph of character and gives us sympathetic villains. After all, the 40 thieves tried to eke out a living for their downtrodden families and were victims of circumstance. Cassim, as a dad, appealed because it spoke to broken families and fathers who ran away feeling like failures. This can address the world Jasmine already touched in Ritchie’s film for a lady of a feminist, science and someone who believes in second chances. She understands the struggles of the poor, so with her father-in-law in trouble, once more ideologies and her dad will struggle, the Sultan. If she and her husband do disagree regarding if the thieves and Cassim ought to be exonerated plus, we might see some chaos and a marriage on the rocks.

What also makes this a very enticing prospect, apart from being a much better story, is the MacGuffin of this narrative is engaging with lamps, which has been done to death than the notion of genies that are restraining. Having Aladdin along with his father looking for the oracle to give them the answers to all they search in life could add drama. At King of Thieves, Cassim wants to locate the Hand of Midas, that may turn anything into gold. It’s an experience of greed versus great and has the potential to test its characters. Drawing from King of Thieves could push Disney’s movies into a completely new world when studying the framing and context of the episode.

King of Thieves, after all, is about dreams and wishes coming true, but for what enriches life even more than stones and trinkets – that’s family. Cassim’s greed was pushed by his desire to provide, as he’d do anything to receive his dad back Aladdin behaves covetous, and they would do anything to become rich to update their respective villages. That is a seriously strong story and one Disney should bring to life instead of later.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan of Agrabah, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, and Frank Welker and Alan Tudyk as the voices of Abu and Iago, respectively. Aladdin is available on Blu-ray and digital.

