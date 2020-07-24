Home TV Series Netflix AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Revival...
AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Revival Possibilities?

By- Santosh Yadav
The original show AJ and the Queen of Netflix is a comedy-drama to watch. The show was premiered on January 10, 2020. It’s a generation of Michael Patrick King and RuPaul. The series consists of a total of 10 episodes. The storyline follows Ruby Red, who is Drag queens on the planet. She sees out a sidekick at a girl AJ whose orphan ruby Red goes to get a road trip. The show has been a huge hit and has been loved by its fans. Everyone is now waiting for the next season to take place. Here is what you want to understand.

Cast : Aj And The Queen Season 2

It would be unjustified not to mention concerning the most wonderful part of the show, which is its cast such as Michael-Leon Wooley as Robert’s best friends, acquaintances, and fellow drag queen Louis aka Cocoa Butter; Josh Segarra as Hector, Robert’s too-good-to-be-true boyfriend that Robert discovers is a grifter; and Tia Carrere as Lady Danger, Hector’s partner-in-crime.

The cast of this show and their superficial acting make it more entertaining for us to stick with our screens and adore the series.

Ending Of Season 1

AJ And The Queen Season 2

The show becomes more satisfying and beautiful as it leads to its last episode. AJ has been reunited with her drug-addict, mommy Brianna. Robert has realized she would like to adopt AJ, and Louis, aka Cocoa Butter, has been crowned the very first alternate for Miss Drag USA. Robert’s financial worries were somewhat rectified during the finale.

The series is still not done with the end part, and we’re currently hoping that season 2 will be supplying the much-awaited conclusion to us a.

Aj and the queen season 2

We all know how you are waiting for another season, but we inform you that there has not been any news in the production house till today about the release; in fact, there has not been any official statement about the season. It will take a lot of time to your season 2 to bless our eyes Since we are aware that season 1 released in January 2020.
The pandemic and the projects of the producer and the writers might delay the season to discharge until 2021.

It is going to be worth the wait to see will be extra entertaining and full of mixed feelings.

Santosh Yadav

