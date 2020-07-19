Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

- Advertisement -

Aj and the queen season 2– Aj and the queen is a funny series which revolves around the events that occur to Robert aka drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and his companion AJ (Izzy G), an unsavoury 10-year-old who has a solution to every issue.

The story revolves around how they create a mess and find solutions Lady Danger and the villains Hector created for them.

The first Season of”Ak along with the queen” was released on 10th January 2020 on Netflix.

What about Season2 and it’s the release:

Netflix is to resurrect The Queen and AJ; there is not any statement of Season 2. The series debuts in January 2020, so there is still time for the report. Netflix uses viewing figures to ascertain critical reception as well as renewal choices. The cast wasn’t revealed till September 2018, although the series received a series May 2018 from the sequence. Until now, we could only expect it in 2021.

Storyline and plot :

Season 1 ends with the majority of the storyline left up in the air. Louis walks on officer Kennedy and another man and storms off in anger. Both reconcile may be seen by season 2. Brianna is reunited with AJ in the final picture of the finale, but it is clear that AJ is furious with her mother, and Robert is heartbroken to see her. The finale’s last minutes imply that season two will likely be about the travel of Robert.