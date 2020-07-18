AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen is a Netflix show that had premiered recently this year and gained good popularity among the viewers in a short time. Fans seek if there will be season 2 or not. Giving a straight answer, it is yes. Netflix confirmed the making of the second season for the show after seeing it’s fan followers. Let us know more about the upcoming season.

RELEASE DATE

The new show was premiered recently this year in January. Demanding for the season in such a short time, also considering the current pandemic going on, doesn’t seem logical. However, to the answer, Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for the second season of the show. Fans expect it to be there somewhere around mid-2021.

CAST

The cast for the new season is not yet announced. However, old cast members are expected to return followed by some new faces that are currently unknown. Few of them include Latrice Royale, Ginger Minj, and Trinity the Tuck.

PLOT

The series follows from the timeline of King Robert, showing a drag queen Ruby Red and AJ, a street smart 10-year-old with a chip on her shoulder.

Season 1 of the series showed Louis walking in on Officer Kennedy and another man. Season 2 may show the two reconcile of the two. Also, Brianna is reunited with AJ in the finale’s final scene, but it is clear that AJ is furious with her mother, and Robert is heartbroken to see the 10-year-old go.

The conclusion of the finale suggests season 2 will be about Robert’s journey to reunite with AJ.

Let us hope for the second season to come soon.