AJ and the Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

AJ and the Queen is a Netflix Original series capturing the experiences of Robert, a drag queen Ruby Red and AJ, a street smart 10-year-old with a chip on her shoulder. AJ and the Queen season 1 aired on Netflix on January 10, 2020, and it ends with q cliffhanger — will RuPaul’s new series return for Season 2?

Well, the series is, after all, returning for another season. Let’s find out what things to learn about the upcoming season.

Is AJ And The Queen Renewed For Season 2?

Netflix is yet to renew AJ and the Queen, so there’s no official verification of Season 2. The series only debuted therefore there is still time to get an announcement. Netflix uses figures to determine renewal choices, as well as critical reception. News about AJ and also the Queen season 2 will mostly be declared in February or March 2020.

When’s AJ And The Queen Season 2 Release Date?

The series received a string sequence however, the cast was declared until September 2018. In case AJ and also the Queen is renewed for a Season two, it’ll release in early-to-mid 2021.

What’s AJ And The Queen Season 2 Story Plot?

Season 1 finishes with most of the storyline left up in the air: Louis walks on Officer Kennedy and the other man, and, storms off in anger. Season 2 may see both reconcile. Brianna is reunited with AJ in the final scene of the finale, but it’s clear that AJ is angry with her mother, and Robert is heartbroken to see that the go. The final minutes of the finale implies season 2 will probably be about Robert’s trip to reunite with AJ.

There have been quite a few drag queen cameos in season 1 of AJ along with also the Queen; lovers of RuPaul’s Drag Race will no doubt expect to see more of those queens in Season two. Ginger Minj lattice Royale, and Trinity that the Tuck had guest roles in season 1; maybe their characters will return in the season? Was crowned Miss Drag USA from the finale, but her crown was stollen by Lady Danger. It would be interesting to see if this story is going to be continued in the arc of the next season.