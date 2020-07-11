AJ And The Queen Season 2: Plot , Cast, Release Date and Theories

- Advertisement -

Created by RuPaul and Micheal Patrick King AJ And The Queen is a comedy-drama that premiered on Netflix on 10 January 2020.

This series was somewhat liked by fans and somewhat disliked based on critics. Netflix is now well known for its originals. Besides Originals like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Narcos, The Umbrella Academy, and many others.

The story revolves around a ten-year-old boy, AJ, who thinks himself to be very unlucky. He goes on an adventure across entire America with Queen Robert, who is in the disguise of Ruby Red. They face many twists and turns when they are taken to Texas, and Ruby gets into a competition to win Miss Drag USA pageant.

The Season ends with a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving hoping fans for its return in Season 2.

Release Date ?

Although Netflix hasn’t yet announced anything about the second instalment, the first Season just got aired this month on Netflix and, normally, there won’t be any updates about the second instalment.

It is expected that updates about the second Season might come out in by this year-end. The second instalment is likely to get released in January 2021 or mid-2021. Hence the fans have to wait for a while to watch the next Season.

What about the Cast ?

RuPaul plays the role of Robert

Izzy G. as AJ “Amber Jasmine”

Micheal Leon Wooley

Josh Sagarra

Katerina Tannenbaum and

Tia Carrere are in lead roles.

There are many guest appearances in the show, such as

Victoria Parker

Mario Cantone

Marc Singer

Tim Bagley

Jinkx Monsoon

Laura Bell Bundy

Natasha Leggero, and many others.

They may or may not appear in Season 2.

They will also add many other new faces. However, the show is receiving excellent reviews and is touching many hearts because of its fresh storyline and warm message of love and acceptance which the society requires.