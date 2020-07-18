Aj And The Queen Season 2 Gets Cancelled, Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen, a Netflix Original comedy web series co-created by Rapaul and Michael Patrick King. The first season of the series was premiered on. This show from the Rabaul reunited many cast members of RuPaul’s drag show. It was widely appreciated by the fans and critics panned it as hit and miss show. Unfortunately, this show was canceled in March 2020 by Netflix. This news has left fans heartbroken, but the reason behind the cancellation has remained ambiguous.

AJ and the Queen plot and cast details

This show received a mixed response, it earned a respectable but not so impressive rating of 52% of Rotten tomatoes. It reached a critics consensus, that it’s flawed in many ways and fails to put together all the elements together. But it can be heartwarming in a few instances. It’s a misfortune that the series has been canceled. At least it should have given a chance to redeem itself in a Season 2.

Here’s the official synopsis, AJ and the Queen follows

“Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy ten-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.”

This show starring Rapaul had ensembled a good cast which includes RuPaul Charles as Robert Lincoln Lee/Ruby Red, Izzy G. as Amber Jasmine “AJ” Douglas, Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis Bell/Cocoa Butter, Josh Segarra as Hector Ramirez/Damien Sanchez, Katerina Tannenbaum as Brianna Douglas, AJ’s mother, Tia Carrere as Leilani Kaua’i/Lady Danger.

In an interview, Rapaul opened up about the web series “We wanted something that you’d go back to and watch again,” RuPaul previously told EW of punctuating the show with massive lip-sync numbers at the end of each episode.

AJ and the Queen Season 2 is officially canceled

Many publications have confirmed Netflix will not move forward with AJ and the Queen Season 2. Therefore it’s confirmed that Season 2 will not happen in any case. However, we are waiting for the official statement from Netflix. Hopefully, there are some plans for the future projects of Rabaul. Meanwhile, you can stream the Season 1 on Netflix, which premiered its 10-episode.