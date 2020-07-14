AJ And Queen Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen is a Netflix Original series Shooting Robert’s Experiences, a drag queen Ruby Red and AJ, a smart street 10-year-old with a chip on her shoulder. AJ and the Queen season 1 debuted on Netflix on January 10, 2020, and it ends with q cliffhanger — will RuPaul’s new series return for Season two?

Well, the series is, after all, currently returning for one more season. So, let’s find out what things to know about the upcoming season.

AJ and Queen Season 2 Release Date

Season one was released in 2020. We are completely clueless when we would see the approaching season two. It’s not an unknown fact that the globe is facing a pandemic. We are under distancing, and it’s going to be for quite some time. We have no information on if the production for the season will resume. For the time being, we’ve got no sources giving us any information about season two of AJ and Queen.

AJ and Queen Season 2 Plot

In season one, we see Ruby Red, who is Drag queens on Earth. A girl AJ who’s a 21 where she sees a sidekick, and finally Ruby Red proceeds to receive a road trip.

AJ and Queen Season 2 Cast

Robert Lincoln Lee/Ruby Red, Izzy G. as Amber Jasmine”AJ” Douglas, Michael lee as Louis Bell/Cocoa Butter, Katerina Tannenbaum as Brianna Douglas, AJ’s mom and many others. For now, the flowing giant has not renewed the show for the period, and there’s no upgrade on the release date of this series. Fans are all set to see the season, but the upgrade says there’s no opportunity for season 2.

Until more information stay tuned to our website.