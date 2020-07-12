- Advertisement -

Bollywood actoress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya tested positive to Get coronavirus on Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed. This comes a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek verified that they had contracted the disease.

Now, the Mumbai civic body sanitized the entire residential and office premises in the Juhu area and declared it a containment zone.

As Maharashtra finished 116 days following it recorded the very first coronavirus death, the state crossed 10,000 deaths, together with 223 deaths on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 10,116. Besides this, the overall count also bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases yesterday. The country listed 71,836 instances in only 11 days of July.

Meanwhile, the Home division has directed Ganesh Mandals not to arrange immersion processions to beaches and lakes this year. Urged citizens to immerse idols at home in the aftermath of the pandemic. As per the directives for its 11-day festival, Mandals must restrict the elevation of Ganpati idols to four feet. whereas gods worshipped at homes should not be greater than two-foot high

