Airtel prepaid recharge plans of Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 now available in new circles

There is news about Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199, now these plans will also be available in other circles in India. Earlier these plans were available only in select circles, but now the telecom company has expanded them to circles like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha as well. Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan will soon be available in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha circles. Earlier these prepaid plans were available only in Kolkata, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP East, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, the availability of Rs 129 and Rs 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans has been expanded to circles like Delhi-NCR, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East and Odisha. Both plans are also present in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. All the three plans have been made live in all the above circles, which are available on the Airtel. In website and the Airtel Thanks app.

Currently, all three prepaid plans of Airtel are not available in circles like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The details of the expansion of Airtel prepaid plans of Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199 were first shared by OnlyTech.

Talk about these three prepaid recharge plans of Airtel; then in Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 99, you get 1 GB data, unlimited calling on any network (local + STD + roaming) and 100 free SMS with 24 days validity. It occurs. The plan also offers free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Zee5 Premium.

You get 300 SMS benefits in Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 129. The rest of the benefits are with the Rs 99 plan, such as 1 GB data, unlimited calling etc.

The Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 199 also comes with a validity of 24 days, in which you get 1 GB of data and 100 SMS per day. This plan also includes unlimited calling, free Hello Tune, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Zee5 Premium benefits.