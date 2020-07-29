Home TV Series Ahiru No Sora Anime Series: Release Date, Cast And All You Need...
TV Series

Ahiru No Sora Anime Series: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Ahiru No Sora is a Japanese anime television series based on a Japanese basketball manga series written and illustrated by Takeshi Hinata. This Japanese manga started its publication in 2004 and more than 50 volumes for the same have been released in Japan by Kodansha.

The anime adaption for this Japanese manga is being directed by Keizo Kusakawa and Shingo Tamaki. The writer for the anime series is going Zappa and the studio is diomedea. The anime series was released in Japan on October 2, 2019 for the first time. It premiered on TV Tokyo.
Ahiru No Sora has released a total of 36 episodes as of June 20, 2020. The latest episode titled kids already premiered on June 17, 2020 in Japan. The show has been quite successful amongst anime fans, especially ones who have a thing for basketball. According to sources, the show is set to premiere for a total of 50 episodes.

Ahiru No Sora cast

The voice-over artists have done a great job in keeping the audience engaged. Sora Kurumatani voiced over by Yuki Kaji and Cameron Bautsh(english), Momoharu Hanazono by Yuma Uchida and Joe Daniels(english), Chiaki Hanazono by Katsuyuki Konishi and Andrew Love(english), Kenji Natsume by Kisho Taniyama and David Matranga(english), Masahiro Saki by KENN and Benjamin McLaughlin(english) and many other voice-over artists are a part of the show.

