Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Episode 9 Review: As I Have Always Been

This assessment accommodates spoilers for Agents of SHIELD.

Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Episode 9

Groundhog Day episodes are a harmful prospect. They are often whimsical, with errors erased and deaths undone, or they are often meaningless, fully eradicating the stakes that make battle attention-grabbing. They will enable characters to study from every time loop, or they will grow to be irritatingly repetitive for the viewer. Thankfully, this week’s Agents of SHIELD does every thing proper, from various the digicam angles to interrupt up the duplicate scenes to pausing for reflection with each comedic and tragic outcomes.

Time loop episodes all the time have one or two characters who’re conscious of what’s occurring, and Agents of SHIELD needs to be applauded for not spending an excessive amount of time on the explanation behind that phenomenon. Daisy and Coulson had been in regenerative pods when the loop started — that’s all we have to know! The truth that iterations which embody a demise for Daisy triggered her reminiscence to reset was a pleasant contact that lent a uniqueness to what might simply have been a spinoff sci-fi method, as did the truth that the gap to the harmful vortex decreased every time they went again to the beginning.

It was additionally good to not have to fret about explaining the loop to the opposite characters time and again. Agents of SHIELD skillfully navigated the dilemma of Deke understanding about Simmons’ secret implant, for instance, after which handled it as a foregone conclusion in successive loops to keep away from drilling the battle too laborious. Even as soon as Enoch’s lethal programming was revealed, we had been handled to an nearly comical rotation of failed makes an attempt to bypass his safety. And who’d have thought Deke dying would supply such humor? Daisy solutions the questions “Can we should be unhappy about that?” with a easy, “No, you don’t,” and when Daisy herself dies, Coulson reacts with a matter-of-fact, “What a ache within the ass!” Good!