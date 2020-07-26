Agents of SHIELD Season 7: Elizabeth Henstridge Directs Time Loop Episode

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Henstridge and her character on Brokers of SHIELD, Jemma Simmons, have each been fan favorites for so long as the present has been on the air. It’s a task that Henstridge landed only 12 months after coming to the U.S. with solely an ardor for performing and some skilled connections; however, along with her success on the Marvel collection, she has made all of it how to the director’s chair. Her helming debut will likely be seen this week within the season 7 episode, “As I Have All the time Been,” an installment that finds the staff experiencing a Groundhog Day fashion time loop which they have to escape or perish.

Henstridge welcomed the prospect to tackle such a narrative, and he or she gave loads of the credit score to the episode’s author. “It was a really welcome problem,” she stated. “As a director, it’s sort of the whole episode to get since you actually have to make use of all of the instruments in your toolbox to maintain it attention-grabbing. It was written extremely, and Drew Greenberg is a distinctive author. It flew off the web page; it was completely paced. It has such nice comedy, after which allowed for these moments of pure tragedy. So I used to be already given such a head begin by it simply being splendidly written.”

It additionally takes loads of Simmons-like group to maintain the entire wrinkles of a time loop straight and make every repeated scene visually distinctive. “We block shot it,” Henstridge defined, “which is one thing that’s typical actually of a time loop: the scenes are repeating, however barely totally different. And simply to get all of it shot in time, you block to shoot in a single path all of the totally different scenes in that set, after which the cameras shoot the opposite path all of the scenes in that set. As an actor, it’s like sprinting a marathon — it’s an endurance take a look at. It wasn’t easy! I had numerous color-coordinated shot lists.”



The episode also allowed Henstridge to direct among the really heartfelt emotional scenes Brokers of SHIELD thought for. “Each character will get such a beautiful arc, and we get to delve deeper into some moments that we haven’t had the time to see earlier than,” she stated. “It’s a really Daisy-centric episode, which is beautiful as a result of having been recovering for a couple of episodes, and we actually get loads of Daisy on this… After which we additionally actually get to delve into Coulson and the way he’s feeling and the loopy journey that he’s been on and coming to phrases with some existential questions and what that has accomplished for various relationships he’s had and the way that’s affected different members of the staff.”